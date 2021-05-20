Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.