Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

