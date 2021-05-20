Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.2% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.