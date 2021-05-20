Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 325,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

