Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -314.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,549.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,843 shares of company stock worth $23,066,414. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.