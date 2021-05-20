AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$24.29 and last traded at C$24.27, with a volume of 446325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

