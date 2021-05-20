Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 59,263 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James cut Altabancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

