Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,322.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,514.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,601.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

