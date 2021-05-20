Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,049 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,049 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

