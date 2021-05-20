Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.45 and a 200 day moving average of $358.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

