Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

