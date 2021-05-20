Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 222,469 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,469 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $90,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.