Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 317,756 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $104,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

