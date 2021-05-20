Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,210,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,975.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.