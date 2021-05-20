Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 8,826.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $295.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

