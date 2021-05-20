Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

