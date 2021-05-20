Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

