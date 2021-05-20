Allred Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

