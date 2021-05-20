Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

