Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 50603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

