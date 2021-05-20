Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 607,050 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 607,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $411,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

