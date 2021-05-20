Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $507,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

