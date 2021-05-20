Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 291,338 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 291,338 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.24% of Citrix Systems worth $390,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.