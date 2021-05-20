Allen J. Klingsick Sells 111 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $10,384.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $97,011.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

