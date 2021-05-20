Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander Sells 14,517 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. 143,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,310. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allakos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allakos by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

