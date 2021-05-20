Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANCUF. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

ANCUF opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

