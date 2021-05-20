Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $24.91. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

