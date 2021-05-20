Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

