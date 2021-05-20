Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $575.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.