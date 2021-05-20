Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $86.30

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.30, but opened at $84.13. Albany International shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

