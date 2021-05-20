Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $576,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,187 shares of company stock worth $7,578,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $68.09. 12,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

