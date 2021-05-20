Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 million and the highest is $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

