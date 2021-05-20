AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.