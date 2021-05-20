AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 7,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,907. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

