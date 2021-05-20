AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 331,004 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment accounts for about 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

ACEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,385. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

