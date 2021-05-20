AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.49% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 165,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,219. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

