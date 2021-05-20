Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

AIRG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,112. Airgain has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

