Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 126,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,679. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

