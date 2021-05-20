Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 126,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,679. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $31.30.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
