Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 in the last 90 days.

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

