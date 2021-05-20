Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $298.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.22.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.