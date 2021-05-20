Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.03

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $15.53. Air China shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

