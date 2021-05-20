Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 377,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,598. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

