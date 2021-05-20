AGAr (AGAR) Price Tops $285.14 on Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $285.14 or 0.00710210 BTC on exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $779.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.