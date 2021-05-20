Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.92.

AFL stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

