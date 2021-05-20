AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of YOLO opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

