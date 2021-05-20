Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,464.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,552.67 ($33.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,944 ($38.46) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,982.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

