Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $9,070,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

