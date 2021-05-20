Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $436.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). Analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $13,709,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.