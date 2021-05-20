AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,524. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.