ACoconut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $181,752.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $181,752.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00061762 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

